Cocaine, Oxycodone found in Sugar Camp home

SUGAR CAMP: Two men were arrested after police found drugs at a residence here earlier this week.

On Monday (December 3), Inverness District RCMP’s Street Crime Enforcement Unit and General Duty members searched a home in Sugar Camp for drugs. As a result of the search, cocaine, Oxycodone and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Two men were arrested by police. Joshua Donald Nicholson, 32, of Barberton Road was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and three counts of breach of recognizance. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court today (December 6).

The second man, a 26-year-old from Havre Boucher was arrested and later released without charges. He is facing drug charges at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.