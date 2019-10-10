Cocaine seized after home searched in Port Hawkesbury

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP expects to lay charges after they seized cocaine during a search earlier this week.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Inverness District RCMP in Port Hawkesbury searched a home on Trainor Drive. Five people inside the home were arrested without incident.

While searching the home, police found a quantity of cocaine, cutting agent, scales, packaging material, score sheets, cell phones, and drug paraphernalia.

All of the individuals who were arrested have been released. Pending further investigation, police expect to lay charges in relation to the matter, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and trafficking cocaine.

Anyone with information about drug activity in the community is encouraged to contact the RCMP. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.