PORT HAWKESBURY: As Canada marks 150 years since Confederation, this is a unique opportunity to reflect on history and celebrate the present in surprisingly new ways.

To commemorate Canada 150 and the arrival of the Tall Ships to the Port Hawkesbury waterfront, the gallery committee has commissioned a unique children’s colouring book to showcase Port Hawkesbury. Within the colouring book, there are scenes of the town from past sailing glories in the harbour to the wonderful playgrounds of today.

Proceeds from the sale of the books will be donated to the local food bank. They may be purchased at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre for $10.