Community ‘Community Ceilidh at the Causeway’ By Mary Hankey - October 17, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Scottish Smallpipes were in fine tune when Ian Cameron played a few numbers at the Strait Area Museum for the “Community Ceilidh at the Causeway.” Photos by Mary Hankey — Stepdancer Walter Koenig from Carmel Valley, California took to the floor for a few steps at the “Community Ceilidh at the Causeway” on October 11 in Port Hastings. The fiddle and Janis Dickinson traveled all the way from Camel Valley, California for Celtic Colours 2019. Janis performed at the Strait Area Museum for the “Community Ceilidh at the Causeway.” Amelia Petipas and her mother, Vicky were looking forward to having their fishcakes and beans at the Port Hastings Fire Hall. The supper was one of the opening day events for Celtic Colours 2019. Shannon Ouellette and Tessa MacIsaac showed off their highland dancing skills at the Strait Area Museum, for the “Community Ceilidh at the Causeway.” It was part of the Celtic Colours International Festival, which kicked off last Friday. Entertainers from near and far spent the afternoon sharing songs, tunes and dances at the Strait Area Museum. The “Community Ceilidh at the Causeway” was part of the opening day events for Celtic Colours 2019. When audience members were invited to join in the fun, Alois and Estelle Schonenberger from British Columbia delighted those attending with their dance moves. It was a full house at the Strait Area Museum for the “Community Ceilidh at the Causeway,” part of Celtic Colours 2019. Joanne Coffin played to an appreciative audience at the Strait Area Museum for the “Community Ceilidh at the Causeway.” It was part of the Celtic Colours International Festival, which kicked off last Friday.