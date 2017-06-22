GUYSBOROUGH: Council is happy with progress on a new recreation complex.

During last week’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, members received an update on the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.

“The contractors are right on schedule,” said Warden Vernon Pitts. “The engineers were down [last week] and they did a tour of the site. Everything is looking excellent. It’s moving forward. I hope things are going to be done in a timely matter as laid out in the contract.”

Pitts said the municipality expects to hold a grand opening sometime next year. Theoretically, he said, there might be some skating available late next winter but the grand opening will either take place in the late spring or early summer.

Pitts said he understands the fundraising is going well, noting the community raised in excess of $350,000 with a goal of $500,000.

“I think they’re going to achieve it,” he said. “I believe the money that the community is raising is for equipment, furnishing, stuff like that. That was their end of the deal and they’re coming forward.”

The warden also said there are a lot of workers from the surrounding area on site, noting he understands there were five excavators on site last week being operated by locals and the labour is “pretty well all local people.”

“It’s great to see local people employed on a local project,” he said, noting the whole project has been positive for the community. “We all know in the last 10 or so years we’ve had negativity in regards to any potential project of that nature but a lot of these naysayers are coming around. They’re onside. I feel very upbeat and positive about it. ”

On April 19, the provincial and federal governments each announced funding to the tune of $1.5 million each for the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex under the Small Communities Fund. Later on the same day, council awarded the contract for parts of the complex, except for the turf field and track, to Marko Construction. Council awarded the contract for the turf soccer field and track to Turf Master.