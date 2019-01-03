COOPER Michael Gerard 60, Kempt Road passed away December 25, 2018 at the QE II Health Sciences Centre, V.G. Site, Halifax. Born in Sydney, he was a son of Mary Elizabeth (Beth) and the late Carl Mills Cooper. Michael was a Red Seal carpenter and for the last 25 years was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, where his work took him all over the world from Western Canada to Bermuda. A highly skilled carpenter, Michael was always willing to give a hand and freely gave of his talent to many friends and family. He was an avid hockey and football fan and enjoyed fishing, golfing, and even achieved a hole in one at the Dundee Golf Club. Michael will be remembered for his fondness of animals, especially dogs. He is survived by his Mother Mary Elizabeth (Mason) Cooper, his siblings Bethalee Cooper, Antigonish; Mark (Debra), Havre Boucher; Jamie (Brenda), Port Hastings; Carl (Cathy), West Bay; Brian (Sharon), Bedford; Donald, Antigonish; Leo (Dorothy), Kempt Road; Rachael (Danny) Cooper Neil, Guildford England; Thomas, New York’ along with many nieces and Nephews. He was predeceased by his brother in law Dr. Eric Downing. Resting in Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury, visitation took place on Sunday December 30, 2018 Funeral Mass was held at on Monday December 31, 2018 from St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, Lower River Inhabitants with Rev. Duncan MacIsaac presiding, burial in the Parish Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or St. Francis de Sales cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca