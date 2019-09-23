Council lists J-Roads in need of repairs

PORT HOOD: Councillors in Inverness County put forward a list of J-Roads they’ll submit to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) for repairs.

The project will see the province and the municipality cost share repairs to the roads on a 50-50 basis. DTIR will whittle down the list and get back to council.

In District 1, Deputy Warden Alfred Poirier named Marteau Road, Shomphe Road, and Aucoin Road as high priorities.

District 2 Councillor Laurie Cranton was unable to attend the meeting, but Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said she doesn’t believe he has any J-Roads in his district.

For District 3, Jim Mustard said Veterans Memorial Street, Forest Street, and Maple Street could be improved.

“In some ways, Veterans Memorial works like a speed bump, it sure slows traffic down, but it is a mess,” Mustard said. “It’s hard to choose, but I think those are the three. We won’t be able to meet everyone’s needs right now.”

Representing District 4 is Councillor John MacLennan, and the J-roads he put forward were Johnson Lane (Whycocomagh), Hillcrest Drive (Blues Mills), and Millford Road (Whycocomagh).

Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said the roads needing attention in District 5 are Highland Avenue and Extension (Mabou), Court Street (Port Hood), and Beaton Road (Rankinville).

District 6’s Councillor John Dowling named Judique’s Celtic Drive and Port Hastings’ Cemetery Road and Lovers Lane as in need of repair.

In addition to the J-Roads issue, council is looking into what it would take to have the Inverness County Centre for the Arts’ road in the community of Inverness designated as an official road. Although the “road” leading to the centre is quite long and accommodates two-way traffic, it’s officially designated as a lane.

“There’s enough activity on it for it to have official road status,” Mustard said. “There are criteria that have to be met, so maybe we could get a staff report on what has to be done.”

CAO Keith MacDonald mentioned that the ‘road’ is a lane on municipal property.

“I’ll follow up with staff on what steps have to be put into place,” he added.