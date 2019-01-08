Council pushing for quicker bridge replacement

PORT HOOD: The replacement of Cranton Bridge in Margaree is prompting Inverness Municipal Council to draft a letter to the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Councillor Laurie Cranton, who brought the matter to council during last Thursday’s regular meeting, said the province’s engineer for the project deemed the bridge unfit for foot traffic. He added that a tender had been awarded to Dexter Construction to have the bridge built off site.

Cranton said he’s pleased the project is moving along, but he’d like it to move along a little quicker.

“The point being made by DTIR is that they won’t be doing the insulation until the summer, and that will put us right in the middle of tourist season,” he said. “The old bridge could be torn out now, and Dexter could give us a timeline of when the bridge, prefab, could go in. All that can be happening now.

“We could have it installed way before the tourist season,” he said.

Council agreed to write note to the minister prompting the department to move a bit quicker, particularly in terms of ousting the old bridge. Community groups in the area, Cranton said, will be happy to push the idea as well.

“It’s worth a try,” said Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie.