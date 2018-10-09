Council responds to health boards over cannabis legalization

PORT HOOD: With October 17 set as the date for recreational marijuana to become legal across Canada, two health boards in Inverness County are questioning their municipal leaders about how the legalization will be handled locally.

“They were wondering what we can do with by-laws,” said Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie, explaining council heard from both the Inverness Community Health Board and the Central Inverness Community Health Board.

“We’ve attended sessions regarding cannibis education and legislation, and how it’ll roll out. In two weeks, cannabis will be legal within limitations of course,” the warden noted. “We’ll respond to their letters and let them know we’ve had discussions on the legislation and municipal responsibilities. We will be having further discussion on what’s best for the citizens of our municipality.”

Another health matter that arose during last week’s regular council session was Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day, which takes place October 15. The municipality will officially recognize the day.

The day is recognized throughout several countries all around the world. The day is observed with remembrance ceremonies and candle-lighting vigils, concluding with the Lights of Love International Wave of Light, a worldwide lighting of candles that encompasses and spans the globe at 7 p.m.

“The Municipality of the County of Inverness wishes to recognize the profound grief experienced by those who’ve lost a baby,” said John Dowling, reading the county’s official statement.

He encouraged people to light a candle at 7 p.m. in remembrance of those lost.