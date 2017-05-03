ARICHAT: Differing opinions have arisen at the municipal council table, regarding the concept of providing priority lists of crumbling roads to the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR).

District 2 councillor Alvin Martell and interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Maris Friemanis raised the concept at last week’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council, with Martell noting that recent conversations with DTIR district supervisor Terry White have suggested that individual councillors could assist the department by gathering information on roads requiring repairs.

“[White] had suggested that we could do this, and maybe even the councillors could get together with the department to see what the priorities are and what we could agree on with the amount of money they have within their budget,” Martell recalled.

Freimanis suggested that such a course of action could be “very appropriate” for individual councillors and for the municipality as a whole, in terms of securing DTIR commitments within the framework of a limited budget for highway upgrades.

“It’s important for us to establish priorities for the allocation of maintenance and repair efforts from both a regional effort as well as a local effort,” Freimanis declared.

“It is recommended that we prioritize this list and submit it to DTIR for consideration, and format it in such a way that it reflects the overall needs of the county, but as well, provides a maintenance list of activities that can be achieved by district employees on the local level.”

However, the concept drew fire from municipal councillors Jason MacLean and Gilbert Boucher, with the latter councillor claiming that a similar exercise regarding roads in his former River Bourgeois-area district drew no action following a past meeting with DTIR officials.

“We spent a lot of time before, sitting down with the department, and we got nowhere with that,” Boucher fumed. “So I’m not going to sit down and waste my time with the Department of Transportation now or in the near future.”

MacLean, the county’s Deputy Warden, told the April 24 council meeting in Arichat that he opposed the concept of personally narrowing down a field of necessary highway upgrades when so many of his constituents have already put forward the case for much-needed repairs for their own roads.

“If I’m going to prioritize roads for District 5 and name three, I can’t – I can’t name one of the roads in District 5 [as a priority],” MacLean insisted.

“When I was campaigning [last fall]…the first thing that everybody said to me in every area I visited was that the roads were in terrible shape. So I don’t think that’s fair to put on me.”

Martell responded by suggesting that such a decision could be left up to individual councillors, and Richmond Warden Brian Marchand pointed out that such a practice has occurred in previous years.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but we always made kind of a list,” said Marchand.

“I don’t know if the roads always got done, but we made a list and they did what they did with it.”