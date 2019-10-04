CPAC’s Martin Stringer reports on the riding of Cape Breton-Canso, where the Liberal incumbent Rodger Cuzner is retiring after nearly 20 years as the MP. This Nova Scotia riding suffers from the economic malaise that affects most of rural Atlantic Canada: an ageing population, little economic growth and a shrinking tax base. Mike Kelloway, an administrator at the Nova Scotia Community College, is the Liberal. Alfie MacLeod, the Progressive-Conservative MLA for the area, is running as the Conservative. The former executive director of the Nova Scotia Environmental Network, Laurie Suitor, is the New Democrat and former Ottawa City Councillor Clive Doucet is the Green Party candidate.

Click here to watch their video on the Cape Breton-Canso riding: http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/ridings-to-watch/episodes/66064483.