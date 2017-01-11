The D’Escousse Civic Improvement Society offered a great big “Thank You” to St. Joseph’s Credit Union in Petit de Grat for their generous donation of $1,000 in memory of former Isle Madame priest and long-time credit union and co-op supporter, Fr. J. J. MacDonald.
Long-time north Isle Madame parish priest, Father J.J. MacDonald was also a supporter of the credit union and co-op movements.

