Community Credit Union donates in memory of long-time supporter By Jake Boudrot - January 11, 2017 The D'Escousse Civic Improvement Society offered a great big "Thank You" to St. Joseph's Credit Union in Petit de Grat for their generous donation of $1,000 in memory of former Isle Madame priest and long-time credit union and co-op supporter, Fr. J. J. MacDonald. Long-time north Isle Madame parish priest, Father J.J. MacDonald was also a supporter of the credit union and co-op movements.