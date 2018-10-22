Home Community Dalbrae Academy’s career fair 2018 It was a very exciting day during Dalbrae Academy’s Planting the Seed – Career Day 2018. Community Dalbrae Academy’s career fair 2018 By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - October 22, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Contributed photosIn addition to the 40 university and college representatives in attendance, the keynote speaker was Ellen MacIntyre of Lockheed Martin. The Department of Lands and Forests attended with a vehicle and a chopper, the Dexter Institute brought their heavy equipment simulators, METI their fire simulator, NSCSC had a painting simulator, Nova Scotia Power linemen brought some heavy gear, and the Army Reserves, RCMP and EHS had emergency vehicles and equipment The boat builders had a small craft with them. Others that attended included the Canadian Coast Guard, IG Financial, Marine Atlantic, the Department of Health and Wellness (mental health and addictions), Alderly Manor, Millroad Social Enterprises, Bio Medical, Cabot links, The Reporter, and Carolyn Webber with the Strait Regional Centre for Education’s preschool education. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Port Hastings Historical Society’s 40th anniversary Community Celtic Oktoberfest 2018 Community The Reporter’s annual Seniors Expo Community Show and Shine in Arichat Community Gambian human rights activist receives Coady Family Global Bursary Community Pirate Days in St. Peter’s - Advertisement -