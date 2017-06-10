All Dance Club 1 and 2 dancers (from Grades 1-6) performed the opening piece to Classified’s “Anybody Listening.”

MABOU: Dance Debut celebrated its 29th annual recital on May 12 with a tribute to Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations.

“Breaking up the House” by Colin James and the Little Big Band was the backdrop to the performance from Dance Club 1 and 2 of Belle Cote.

“Proud to be Canadian” featured 94 dancers from up and down Route 19, including Judique, Port Hood, Mabou, Inverness, Margaree, Belle Cote, and Cheticamp, as well as Havre Boucher, St. Peter’s, Port Hawkesbury, Whycocomagh, Wagmatcook, and all points in between.

Port Hawkesbury Music in Motion dancers performed to “It’s Raining Like Magic” by Raffi.

Performances involved music that was written by a Canadian or performed by a Canadian. Despite the challenges faced by extra snow days and such, the dancers put their heart and souls into their performances with great success. Performing to almost a sell-out crowd, there were lots of smiles and excitement.

Dance Club 2 from Belle Cote did a tribute to The Tragically Hip by dancing to “New Orleans is Sinking.”

Dance Debut enjoyed taking skills a little further into lyrical jazz this year with special costumes to help create the full experience, and the dancers had a blast putting several song and dance routines together with Canadian favourites. Dance Debut spoofed ballet with hockey sticks and jerseys while wearing ballet slippers and using ballet techniques. The tribute to The Tragically Hip was down and gritty while “Frim Fram Sauce” by Diana Krahl brought a lightness and sweetness to the tap shoes. With almost 50 preschoolers on stage at once, those in attendance were entertained with the infamous “Skinnamarink” by Sharon, Lois and Bram.

The youngest Music in Motion group (ages 3-5) from Port Hood did a “Newfoundland Jig” with help from Sharon, Lois and Bram.

With commemorative T-shirts to celebrate, the opening act was from Classified’s “Anybody Listening.”

Dance Club 1 and 2 in Port Hood did a few steps to “The Good Old Hockey Game” by Stompin’ Tom Connors.

The 30th season celebrations are in the works for the extension of dance skills for the 2017-2018 season, beginning in September.

Jake Boudrot
A St. FX graduate and native of Arichat, Jake Boudrot has been the editor of The Reporter since 2001. He currently lives on Isle Madame.

