MABOU: Dance Debut celebrated its 29th annual recital on May 12 with a tribute to Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations.

“Proud to be Canadian” featured 94 dancers from up and down Route 19, including Judique, Port Hood, Mabou, Inverness, Margaree, Belle Cote, and Cheticamp, as well as Havre Boucher, St. Peter’s, Port Hawkesbury, Whycocomagh, Wagmatcook, and all points in between.

Performances involved music that was written by a Canadian or performed by a Canadian. Despite the challenges faced by extra snow days and such, the dancers put their heart and souls into their performances with great success. Performing to almost a sell-out crowd, there were lots of smiles and excitement.

Dance Debut enjoyed taking skills a little further into lyrical jazz this year with special costumes to help create the full experience, and the dancers had a blast putting several song and dance routines together with Canadian favourites. Dance Debut spoofed ballet with hockey sticks and jerseys while wearing ballet slippers and using ballet techniques. The tribute to The Tragically Hip was down and gritty while “Frim Fram Sauce” by Diana Krahl brought a lightness and sweetness to the tap shoes. With almost 50 preschoolers on stage at once, those in attendance were entertained with the infamous “Skinnamarink” by Sharon, Lois and Bram.

With commemorative T-shirts to celebrate, the opening act was from Classified’s “Anybody Listening.”

The 30th season celebrations are in the works for the extension of dance skills for the 2017-2018 season, beginning in September.