Darts fly at Canso Lions Club

CANSO: The 10th annual Chris Doyle Memorial Dart Tournament was held at the Canso Lions Club on Saturday, October 13 with 17 teams participating.

Lions dart chairs Emily and Barry Lumsden accepted an appreciation plaque for the Canso Lions Club from Jo-Anne and Wayne Doyle.

The Lions and dart players extend a special thank you to Mary Mason who operated the kitchen during the tournament.

In other Lions news, the group will hold a special benefit bingo on Saturday, November 16th for StFX student Shae Nickerson.

The new heritage signs for the Seamen’s Memorial have been ordered, and the Canso Lions would like to thank Guysborough Council for their donation of $250.

The Lions continue to deliver meals on wheels three times each week, plus offer weekly TV bingos and the return of drop in darts every Tuesday and card plays every Thursday.

Hockey fans can participate in the First Hockey Night in Canso and watch Toronto play Montreal on Saturday, October 26. Tickets for the event come with an order of a hamburger and fries and three tickets on a 50” HD TV. A prize will be awarded to the best dressed hockey fan from any team.

Doors at the Canso Lions Club open at 7 p.m. for meet-and-greet card plays and darts. The game begins at 8 p.m., and prize draws will be held during each intermission. Tickets are available from any Canso Lions Club member or from Lion Ray White (902-366-2785) until Friday, October 25th.