Davenport, Michael Joseph “Mike” – Age 54 years of Port Hawkesbury – With heavy hearts we sadly announce the unexpected passing of Mike on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Born on April 6, 1964 in Saint-Mard, Belgium to Charles Easu and the late Constance (Binet) Davenport. Growing up in Arichat he loved to swim, fish, hunt and trap. After a long day of working at the campsite, that his family owned, his favourite pastime was to sit in front of a campfire with his family and close friends, especially Derrick when he showed up in a toga. This was also where he met the love of his life, Kim in 1980. Mike worked with the Town of Port Hawkesbury, Public Works Dept. for over 15 years. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and being a handyman to everyone. He was a competitive RISK and Monopoly player against his family. As well, he loved cards and chess and playing backgammon against Kim (he would generally win). Mike was a loving husband to Kim (Tyrrell) for 30 years and a wonderful Dad to Jessica (William) and Liam. Besides his wife and children, Mike is survived by his Dad, Charles “Chuck”, Arichat; brothers, Gerry (Janice), Lloydminster, AB; Chuck (Merilin), Rocky Mountain House, AB; sisters, Karen (Terrance), Arichat; Marilyn, Innisfail, AB; sisters-in-law, Patty, of Erin, ON; Cindy, Port Hawkesbury; brothers-in-law, Doug, Toronto, ON, and George, Arichat, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Mike is predeceased by his mother Connie, sister, Marie, and brothers-in-law, Ron Ritcey and Tim Tames. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His beautiful smile was infectious. Mike was always a very generous and caring individual who always put others before himself. Anyone who new Mike always had wonderful things to say about him. The family wishes to thank the EMTs, RCMP, and medical staff for their professionalism and caring. At Mike’s request there will be no viewing. Funeral mass will be held in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Port Hawkesbury on Thursday, November 15th at 10 a.m. with Father Conrad Edwards officiating. Reception to follow in church basement. Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Canada or charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com