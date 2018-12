Amedee Theriault, died January 1, buried January 3, 1950, priest C. P. Girroir

William Monbourquette, died January 6, buried January 9, 1950 at age 81 years, Priest A. Doucet

Ben E. Boudreau, died January 15, buried January 17, 1950 at age 80 years, Priest A. Doucet

Alphonse Babin, died March 28, buried March 30, 1950 at age 61 years, Priest C. P. Girroir

Alexandre George, died April 12, buried April 15, 1950 at age 87 years, Priest A. Doucet

Louise Meunier, died May 1, buried May 3, 1950 at age 87 years, Priest A. Doucet

Minnie Louise LeBlanc, died May 3, buried May 4, 1950 at age 74 years, Priest A. Doucet

Rene John LeBlanc, died May 12, buried May 15, 1950 at age 40 years, Priest A. Doucet

Simon Paon, died May 18, buried May 20, 1950 at age 83 years, Priest A. Doucet

Cleophas Theriault, died June 6, buried June 8, 1950 at age 75 years, Priest A. Doucet

Walter Remi Duann, died June 30, buried July 2, 1950 at age 69 years, Priest A. Doucet

Charlotte Gerard, died June 30, buried July 2, 1950 at age 90 years, Priest A. Doucet

Mrs. Robert Lejeune, died August 7, buried August 9, 1950 at age 68 years, Priest A. Doucet

Marie Anne LeBlanc (wife of Russell Cameron), died October 10, buried October 12, 1950 at age 19 years, Priest A. Doucet

Joseph Bernard Gaudet, died October 14, buried October 17, 1950 at age 13 years, Priest A. Doucet

Marie Delina Marchand, died October 14, buried October 17, 1950 at age 94 years, Priest A. Doucet

Philip Paon, died December 28, buried December 31, 1950 at age 58 years, Priest A. Doucet