NEW GLASGOW: Three men are facing charges in connection with an assault investigation that started in the Strait area.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP, officers from Inverness District RCMP responded to a call on June 7, 2016 after a man was found severely injured in a parked pick-up truck on the side of Highway 105 in Glendale.

The investigation determined the man was assaulted inside the former Pictou County Gate Keepers’ Clubhouse in New Glasgow, then transported over 130 kilometres to the pick-up truck and left on the side of Highway 105.

Donald Melbourn Messenger, 48, of Broughton, William Jeffrey Giles, 45, of Pictou County and Charles Jardine Hayman, 49, of New Glasgow all face charges of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and accessory after the fact.

ARICHAT: The new warden defended council’s decision to make changes to the municipality’s boards and committee.

In the 15-minute question period near the conclusion of the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on November 26 in Arichat, three Richmond County residents said they were disappointed with the re-organization of the municipal bodies and that council was heading in the wrong direction.

During the meeting, council unanimously approved the changes, effective January 2019, which included removing three at-large members from the policy committee and one at-large member from the audit committee.

Richmond Warden Jason MacLean reasoned that the restructuring identifies important committees and boards, while consolidating others to “create efficiencies.”

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Electoral Boundaries Commission wants the provincial government to redraw the electoral map to restore the four previously protected electoral districts.

Those districts include the Acadian ridings of Richmond, Clare and Argyle and the predominantly African Nova Scotian riding of Preston, which were eliminated in 2012 by the province’s then NDP government claiming insufficient voters in each district.

The commission’s 84-page interim report titled “Striking a balance between effective representation and voter parity” recommended four options, including designing electoral boundaries with 51 electoral districts in Nova Scotia and drawing electoral boundaries with 55 electoral districts in Nova Scotia, which include the four formerly protected electoral districts of Richmond, Clare, Argyle and Preston.

A third option includes 55 electoral districts in Nova Scotia but 56 seats in the House of Assembly.

The commission’s fourth option is to draw an electoral map with 56 electoral districts and create a new district in Chéticamp.

AULD’S COVE: A pedestrian was airlifted to Halifax with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck on the Canso Causeway.

At 5:11 p.m. November 27, Inverness District RCMP responded to a 911 call on the Canso Causeway, after a pedestrian, who was walking east bound in the west bound lane on the travel portion of the highway, was struck by a tractor trailer.

A 31-year-old male was transported by EHS to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, where was he was later transported by EHS LifeFlight to Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

HALIFAX: A judge in Nova Scotia’s highest court ruled that a lawsuit launched by the family of a Canso senior, whose death was allegedly caused by a medication prescription error, can proceed under the Fatal Injuries Act.

On November 19, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Joshua Arnold ruled in favour of the limitation period prescribed by the Fatal Injuries Act applies and therefore the defendant’s argument under section 76 of Nova Scotia’s Pharmacy Act is irrelevant.

Carl Bond, the son of Bernice Bond, filed a statement of claim in Halifax Supreme Court on June 15, 2017 – 364 days after his 90-year-old mother’s death – against the pharmacist who prescribed her medication, Alexandra Wilson of Canso Pharmacy Ltd., and an unnamed pharmacy assistant.

During the prescription checking process, Wilson discovered the unnamed assistant placed one-and-a-half tablets for a total of 15 millograms, in a blister compartment to be taken daily for each week, rather than once weekly, as prescribed.

ANTIGONISH: Operating inside the walls of the former National Philatelic Centre, an unlikely partnership between the Canadian Association for Community Living (CACL) and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 has already started to garner provincial attention.

Representatives from CACL, the legion in Antigonish, East Coast Credit Union, and all three levels of government celebrated the recently completed renovations to the fully-accessible facility, during an official grand opening on November 30.

Opening their doors last January, the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre (ECCUSEC) was established by operating on a few core objectives; to become a 100 per cent accessible facility; to overcome challenges capacity-wise at both older facilities of the legion and CACL; and increasing the membership to the legion while also securing new clients for the CACL.

The unlikely partnership at the ECCUSEC has taken home two significant innovation awards; first being the Recreation Nova Scotia Innovation Award from the provincial Communities, Culture and Heritage Department; second was an inaugural award from the Coady International Institute that was presented to the food services division of the CACL for new social enterprise.

PORT HOOD: A saga reaching back to June concluded as Inverness County’s Warden and Deputy Warden were voted out of their positions.

However, at the same regular monthly meeting where they were voted out, they were voted back into the positions from which, only minutes before, they’d been ousted.

For the next two years, Betty Ann MacQuarrie will serve as the county’s warden. Alfred Poirier will be the deputy warden.

MacQuarrie faced a review of her position during November’s monthly meeting, at which time a motion was passed to vote on her future as warden. Largely, the criticism was centered on an alleged lack of direction for the municipality.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A law firm that saw a partner suspended for alleged misappropriation of money has closed its doors.

The firm, which was known as Boudrot Rodgers Law Inc., saw Adam Rodgers take over after Jason Boudrot was suspended from practicing law on October 31. Boudrot had resigned as the Nova Scotia Liberal Party president the day before, citing personal reasons.

According to CBC News, Rodgers said the debt was around $1.5 million – an amount that was more than originally thought.

The law firm’s Web site listed offices in Port Hawkesbury, Halifax, Antigonish, and Inverness. The 21 employees – six lawyers and 15 staff members – received lay-off notices. The lawyers and Rodgers still have their license to practice law.

HALIFAX: As soon as the ground freezes, 700-acres of land along the Strait of Canso designated for the Melford Atlantic Gateway Terminal is scheduled to be cleared, another step towards building the proposed container terminal in Guysborough County.

Located approximately 14-kilometers south of Mulgrave, the $450 million facility would be located on the western shore of the Strait of Canso. The Strait of Canso is the deepest, ice-free harbour on the eastern seaport of North America.

The 315-acre marine container terminal will become the closest North American port on the Great Circle Route to Europe and Asia via the Suez Canal. The fully-permitted terminal is specially designed to accommodate Ultra Large Container Vessels for both trans-shipment throughout North America’s east coast and intermodal service to Eastern Canada and U.S. markets through a connection to the Canadian National (CN) railway.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Government funding for the Destination Reeves Street project is subject to the project advancing in its current form, according to the town’s mayor.

The highly controversial lane reduction aspect of the project has created debate among town councillors – at November’s regular meeting council defeated a motion to hold a plebiscite for the lane reduction – and was a hot topic during the by-election for the vacant council seat.

Following December’s regular council meeting on December 4, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said council simply can’t remove the plan for the new road design and expect to keep the funding for the remainder of the project.

ANTIGONISH: RCMP said two drivers tested positive for THC.

Both were stopped by RCMP Eastern Traffic Services within 24 hours of one another. In both cases, the traffic stops occurred at RCMP checkpoints and the drivers provided samples of their oral fluid for testing. The results were positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive aspect of cannabis.

The first incident occurred at 8:50 p.m. on December 7. A 42-year-old man from Pomquet was stopped at a checkpoint on Highway 4 and Gorman Road in Afton. The second incident occurred on McLellan’s Brook Road in Pictou County at 10:01 p.m. on December 8. The driver was a 31-year-old man from West River Station in Pictou County.

PORT HAWKESBURY: An experienced social worker defeated a retired mill worker, a local business owner and the town’s former CAO in the special election for the vacant Port Hawkesbury Town Council seat.

Blaine MacQuarrie, a political newcomer, came away with 476 votes, with Dave Ryan coming in second place with 359 votes during the special election on December 15 which saw a voter turnout of roughly 45 per cent.

Michele Tabensky finished third with 289 votes and Maris Freimanis was fourth with 103 votes.

After the results become official, MacQuarrie will serve the remainder of former town councillor Jeremy White’s term.

MONCTON: The captain of a fishing boat involved in the death of an Isle Madame man six years ago was granted his release from prison.

On December 7, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) granted Dwayne Matthew Samson full parole with a special condition that he has no direct or indirect contact with any members of Phillip Boudreau’s family for the duration of his parole.

The PBC noted that Samson’s crime caused the death of another and caused “serious psychological harm” to Boudreau’s family and the community in general, but pointed out that Samson does not have a criminal history and was in the community for over two years after the crime with no incidents.

ANTIGONISH: An Antigonish man charged with two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly tried to stab his wife and three-year-old daughter has been found not criminally responsible.

Judge Richard MacKinnon accepted the mental health assessment in Antigonish Provincial Court.

Antigonish District RCMP responded to a call at 8:30 a.m. at a house on Brookland Street on the morning of July 25 of a woman who had been injured, stating a man tried to stab her and a three-year-old child.

Shajev Thomas, 41, was arrested without incident and ordered under a 30-day mental health assessment the day after his arrest, which indicated he was not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.