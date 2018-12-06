Leonard James DeCoste – Frankville It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of a wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather, Leonard James DeCoste at age 95. Born in Frankville, he was a son of the late Edwin and Margaret (Levandier) DeCoste. A hard worker all his life Leonard was employed with Acadia Fisheries, C.N.R, construction work, and working on his farm and doing odd jobs until his retirement. He was a devoted husband and cared for his ailing wife for 17 years. Leonard will be remembered as a friendly man, a great story teller and for always making people laugh, anyone that visited Leonard always left feeling happy and uplifted, he enjoyed Country and Cape Breton Fiddle Music. He spent many years entertaining in local variety concerts, in particular “Hanks Jamboree” at the Havre Boucher Community Centre and will be remembered performing his song “ You can’t get to heaven in an old Ford Car” and for his yodeling . A devout Roman Catholic, Leonard was a lifelong member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, Havre Boucher. He has a great love for his Church and thought highly of his Parish Priest, Father Allan MacPhie. In his later years, he was quite proud of the fact he was able to stay in his home with the care of his daughters Mary (Ernest) Williams, Cathy (James) Couture, Ann DeCoste, all of Frankville; Elaine (Ernie) Pellerine, Linwood; Jacqueline (John) Layes, Cloverville Road, he will be missed by his beloved granddaughter Danielle Pellerine and grandson Nicolas Layes, step grand children Megan (Troy) James, Jeffrey Couture and one great grandson Zander. Leonard was the last surviving member of his family out of 21 siblings and was predeceased by his siblings Joe, Eugene, Michael Patrick, Mike, Leonard, Edward, Victor, Johnny, Geneva, Anthony, Margaret, Steve, Patrick Xavier, Peter Francis, Elaine, Bernadette, Emma Pearl, Violet, twins Patrick Xavier, Peter Francis and Vincent. Visitation took place on Tuesday, Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. from St. Paul’s Church, Havre Boucher with Rev. Allan MacPhie presiding; burial to follow in the Parish Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Centre, Cemetery Fund or the Havre Boucher Community Centre. The family would like to thank Father Allan for his kindness and spiritual guidance, the Doctors and Nursing Staff at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, for the care and compassion our Dad received in his final days and to John Green for his compassionate care during this sad time. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca