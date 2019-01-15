D’ESCOUSSE: A tech company on Isle Madame is launching new products and will be attending a major convention.

Last week, Synclavier Digital Corporation announced it was selected to participate in the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Media Preview Day on January 23 in Anaheim, California.

Synclavier Digital was founded by Cameron Jones in D’Escousse in August of 2018 with the intent of creating a new line of Synclavier musical instruments.

“When Apple came out with their new iPad Proline about a year-and-a-half ago, I said, you know what this is a touch screen and combined with a powerful processor inside the iPad, this device would be capable of recreating the original instrument with a nice touch screen and all it needed would be the Knob,” he explained.

“I felt there was a product opportunity for a version that worked on the iPad, especially a younger audience. They don’t have a big computer, they might not want a big computer, they want something they can take around in a backpack or something more portable.”

As part of the convention, Synclavier Digital is introducing three new products – two new iOS apps plus an authentic re-creation of the Synclavier Knob.

Armed with 150 pre-orders, Jones is very optimistic the products “will fly” because they appeal to many musicians and tastes.

Jones and his wife, Karen Rokos, a harpist with Symphony Nova Scotia (Jones is himself an opera singer), decided to settle in Richmond County in 2012.

“I set my business up in D’Escousse because that’s where I prefer to work, that’s where I prefer to live,” Jones stated.

“The way the modern economy works, having a traditional office building and having employees come in, is not the business model for the creative economy,” Jones said.

Entrepreneur and engineer Craig Phillips of SoftwareGuru.ca in Louisdale also participated in the product development.

“Craig has his own business, he developed software for me, he did the Knob engineering,” Jones said. “Last August, I said this is bigger than I’m going to be able to do so I farmed-out as much as I could to Craig.”

Jones has also reached out to Chris O’Brien of Cape Breton Computer in St. Peter’s to help with customer service and tech support.

Components for the Synclavier Knob are manufactured by Target Hydraulics & Machine Works Ltd. in Sydney.

NAMM is the largest association of music store retailers in the world. Its annual convention in Anaheim is typically the showcase for new developments in the music industry that will have a significant impact on the retail landscape.

According to the association’s Web site, the convention typically features more than 7,000 companies and over 100,000 registrants. The Media Preview Day event features a selection of 50 companies that are felt to have the most significant new products.

Jones has a track record of successful product introductions. His Synclavier I, introduced at the Audio Engineering Society Annual Convention in May, 1978 met with critical acclaim, albeit limited commercial impact.

“The Synclavier itself was a musical instrument that I invented in 1978,” Jones recalled. “I’ve been working with it, on and off, for really my entire career.”

The Synclavier II, introduced at the same convention in 1980, met with immediate success and helped usher in the digital musical instrument revolution of the following decade.

The company also said its flagship new product, Synclavier Go!, has been accepted by Apple for distribution in its App Store and is scheduled to be released for sale on that platform on January 23.