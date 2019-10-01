ANTIGONISH: A pair of potential developments received the initial nod from municipal council last week.

During a meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish on September 23, councillors dealt with a pair of public hearings, one involving a potential development on Post Road and another on Highway 104 in Auld’s Cove.

KAW Developments asked council to rezone three small parcels on Post Road into one commercial zone for the purpose of a country market and garden centre development. Council first heard from a neighbour who was opposed to the development, as well as the developer. Council later voted in favour of the rezoning and there is a 14-day appeal process.

The Auld’s Cove request involved an amendment to allow for a stand-alone car wash on the same side of the highway as the Irving Big Stop and Petro Canada outlets. Council also voted in favour of the amendment, which was necessary as the land-use plan only allow for carwashes attached to service stations but not stand-alones.

“Anytime people are looking to invest in Antigonish County, we’re happy to see those types of developments and people looking at expanding different opportunities for the county,” said Warden Owen McCarron. “In the eastern end, a car wash is certainly something that it appears people are looking forward to having [access to]. Then one on Post Road, the opportunity for a country market and garden centre is a nice opportunity as well.”