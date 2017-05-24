Diocese announces new appointments

ANTIGONISH: Brian Dunn, Bishop of Antigonish, announced the following appointments, which will become effective on June 28, unless otherwise specified:

Rev. Callistus Abazie, Administrator of St. Louis, Louisdale; St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lower River Inhabitants; St. Mary, Glendale; St. Margaret, West Bay; and St. Patrick, Whiteside, will become administrator of St. Ann Parish, Guysborough; St. Peter, Larry’s River; St. Joseph, Charlos Cove; St. Patrick, Guysborough Interval; and St. Thomas, Salmon River.

Rev. Paul Abbass has completed a three-year term as Vicar General and will begin another three-year term in this office.

Rev. Andrew Boyd, returning from sabbatical, will become Pastor of St. Columba Parish, Lakevale; Holy Rosary, Ballantyne Cove; St. George, Georgeville; and St. Mary, Maryvale. He will also serve as part-time chaplain at St. Martha Regional Hospital, Antigonish.

Rev. Evo DiPierro, Pastor of St. Columba Parish, Lakevale; Holy Rosary, Ballantyne Cove; St. George, Georgeville; and St. Mary, Maryvale will become the Pastor of Stella Maris Parish, Louisbourg, St. Joseph, Albert Bridge, and Immaculate Conception, Main-à-Dieu.

Rev. Andrew Gillies, Chaplain at StFX University will become Pastor of St. Andrew Parish; St. Andrew’s, Immaculate Conception Parish; Heatherton, St. Francis, Giant’s Lake; and Ste. Croix Parish, Pomquet.

Rev. Daniel J. MacDonald, Pastor of Star of the Sea Parish, Canso; St. Vincent de Paul, Queensport; St. Joseph, Port Felix; and St. Agnes, Dover will become Pastor of Stella Maris Parish, Inverness and St. Margaret of Scotland, Broad Cove.

Rev. Douglas MacDonald, Pastor of Our Lady of Assomption, Arichat and St. Joseph, Petit de Grat, has been granted a study leave/sabbatical until June 27. The parishes on Isle Madame will receive a priest from Haiti in the fall and pastoral services will be provided during the interim period.

Rev. Duncan D. MacIsaac, Pastor of Stella Maris Parish, Inverness and St. Margaret of Scotland, Broad Cove, has been granted a sabbatical until June 27.

Rev. Joseph MacKenzie, Associate Pastor of St. Ninian Parish, Antigonish will become Pastor of St. Louis, Louisdale; St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lower River Inhabitants; St. Mary, Glendale; St. Margaret, West Bay; and St. Patrick, Whiteside.

Rev. Daniel G. MacLennan, Pastor of St. Ann Parish, Guysborough; St. Peter, Larry’s River; St. Joseph, Charlos Cove; St. Patrick, Guysborough Interval; and St. Thomas, Salmon River has been granted a two-year leave to pursue pastoral ministry in the Archdiocese of Dublin, Ireland.

Rev. Gary MacPherson, pastor of St. Andrew Parish, St. Andrew’s; Immaculate Conception Parish, Heatherton; St. Francis, Giant’s Lake; and Ste. Croix Parish, Pomquet will become Chaplain at StFX University and part-time Chaplain at Bethany, the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Martha of Antigonish.

Rev. Jonathan Nnajiofor, Administrator of Stella Maris Parish, Louisbourg; St. Joseph, Albert Bridge; and Immaculate Conception; Main-à-Dieu, will become administrator of Star of the Sea Parish, Canso; St. Vincent de Paul, Queensport; St. Joseph, Port Felix; and St Agnes, Dover.

The Diocese of Antigonish includes 99 parishes and missions in seven counties of northern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island: Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond, Victoria, and Cape Breton Regional Municipality.