Diocese ordains new deacons

ANTIGONISH: The Diocese of Antigonish will ordain eight new deacons at a ceremony Friday (September 20) at 4 p.m. in St. Ninian Cathedral, Antigonish.

The deacon candidates to be ordained inclue: Duncan MacMaster, Stella Maris, Inverness; Barry Miller, Stella Maris, Inverness; and Henry vandeWiel, St. Andrew, St. Andrews.

Ordination for these candidates comes after months or years of discernment and four years of intensive study and mentoring with priests and deacons. There are currently 10 deacons in our diocese. The first deacons were ordained in 2011.

A deacon is an order of clergy with a specific three-fold ministry. The first is a Ministry of Service in which they are encouraged to spend two-thirds of their time in service to those in need.

The second is a Ministry of the Word involving the proclamation of the gospel, preaching on designated Sundays, parish celebrations, and religious formation of all ages.

The final is a Ministry of the Altar which specifically is assisting at celebrations of Eucharist.

“Deacons are seen baptizing, marrying, burying, preaching, instructing, and part of a pastoral team Ministry,” said Fr. Bedford Doucette, director of deacons for the Diocese of Antigonish. “Deacons minister in nursing homes, hospitals, correctional centers, home visitation, palliative care, with seniors, catechetics, youth work, social justice issues, justice system, and whatever the bishop asks of him.”

For deacons who are married, their wives also participate in the four-year formation. Some choose to engage in ministry with their husbands.

All are invited to attend the ordination ceremony, with a reception to follow.