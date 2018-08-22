Home Community Discovery Centre comes to Port Hawkesbury Community Discovery Centre comes to Port Hawkesbury By Grant McDaniel - August 22, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Grant McDaniel -- The Discovery Centre was showing young minds the wonders of 3-D last week. Two young minds were expanded with the help of The Discovery Centre, which sent its mobile unit to Port Hawkesbury last Thursday. One of the activities for youth hosted by The Discovery Centre was a challenge to find as many hidden faces in a piece of art as possible. Discovery Centre Manager of Science Education Kara MacPhee, who visited the area a few months ago with a portable planetarium, is seen here explaining optical illusions to local kids. MacPhee was hosting a session relating to how the arts and sciences interact last Thursday at the Eastern Counties Regional Library in Port Hawkesbury. Jessica Brow helps a youngster with her glasses at the Discovery Centre’s recent session. One youngster takes a closer look at a 3-D image. Studying the ways that eyes work was on the minds of youth last Thursday. Joyce Oliver-Snair, branch manager of Port Hawkesbury’s Eastern Counties Regional Library, hands out some study aids to youth. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Port Hawkesbury Ceilidh Market Community Bluenose II visits historic Arichat harbour Community 56th annual L’Ardoise Acadian Festival Community The Reporter earns national kudos Community Louisdale Lions Club celebrates 49 years of community service Community Canso Lions 50th Anniversary Charter Night - Advertisement -