Donations to cover repairs on community pool

MULGRAVE: A pair of donations will cover some much-needed repairs to the community pool and its facility.

Darlene Berthier Sampson, Mulgrave’s chief administrative officer, told The Reporter town officials recently received two donations in the amount of $6,500 from two local businesses.

Mulgrave Machine Works Ltd. donated $5,000 while Celtic Current donated $1,500; DSM also donated free swims from July 13 to August 11.

Berthier Sampson indicated the $6,500 will be spent on pool painting and cosmetic updates to the pool house.

“The pool is in very good condition however it needed painting this year,” she said. “The pool house required several more updates.”

The inside of the pool house, which Berthier Sampson admits is beginning to show its age, has problems with its ceilings due to water and moisture.

Following a structural assessment of the building, it wasn’t determined a structural issue. Only a fresh coat of paint is needed.

“The pool forms an important part of the recreation department’s summer programming and is well supported by the town as can be attested to with the generous donations received,” she said. “The residents of Mulgrave and other areas enjoy the pool greatly. It’s an asset that appeals to all ages, provides the infrastructure to offer swimming lessons and creates student employment as well.”

Additionally, for safety reasons, the town also strengthened their policies and procedures for the community pool.