It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Harold Russell Dort of Saint John on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at home after a brief illness. Harold was born in Halfway Cove, Guysborough County. He was the son of the late Wentworth and Jane (Rumley) Dort. Harold is survived by his wife Mabel of 61 years; four children: Donald (Charlotte) Dort, Harold Jr. (Karen) Dort, Paula (Dort) Walker, and Andy Dort; nine grandchildren: Jodi, Steven, Michael, Nathan, Susan, Jeremy, Zachary, Danielle, and Jasmine; several great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Gloria (Brian) Hughes of Calgary, AB, Theresa (Kris) Christiansen of Miami, FL, and Lauretta (Ian) Hamilton of Dartmouth, NS. He was predeceased by his grandson, Christopher Dort; sisters, Jean and Essie; brothers: George, Kenneth, Roy, and Calvin; and his mother and father. Harold and his brothers came to Saint John in 1953 looking for work in the insulation trade. After finding work at the Saint John Shipyard, they decided to stay and move their families from NS to Saint John to settle. He then went to work at Northern Industries. After years of hard work he became one of the owners. In 1982 he started his own insulation business, Industcom, and in 1995 he started Grandview, in which both of these companies are still active. He is also one of the original founders of the Insulators Union, Local 131. He was very active running his day to day business companies and serving on many construction boards: he was a board member of the Saint John Construction Association, treasurer of SJCA, trustee and treasurer of SJCA Industrial Relations and Education Trust Fund, trustee of Insulators Health and Pension Trust Fund, chair of the Employer Bargaining Committee Insulator Trade, co-chair of the SJCA and Insulators Safety Training Committee, treasurer of the New Brunswick Construction Labour Relations Alliance, and the former president of Insulators Local 131. Harold enjoyed his summers at Wally’s Trailer Park with his wife. He loved going hunting and fishing in Plaster Rock with his best friends Ron Haycox and Ron Bell, as well as going up to his camp in the Shepody with his “buddy” Brian (Jr.) Lent. Harold and Mabel enjoyed going in the motor home for the past six summers with Arnold and Cindy Coates and the members of the Sam’s Club. They also enjoyed their winters at their home in Florida for the past ~30 years. Harold learned to play the fiddle at 9 years old and it is something he truly loved and played every day. He loved to travel, talk to people, visit job sites, talk with all the guys that worked for him, the company of his dogs, and working on his 1972 Chevrolet Longhorn half ton truck. He will be greatly missed by his special “buddy” (granddaughter) Danielle Walker who will forever remember and be grateful for their drives, shopping trips, bonding time, silly pictures, and laughs. “You take care.” Resting at Brenan’s Funeral Home, 111 Paradise Row, Saint John (634-7424) Visitation occurred on Saturday, October 6, 2018 and Sunday, October 7, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial occurred on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Church, 4347 Loch Lomond Road. A private family interment will take place in Ocean View Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, remembrances to Bobby’s Hospice or the St. Joseph’s Hope Centre would be appreciated by the family. Please place online condolences and remembrances at www.brenansfh.com.