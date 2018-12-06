It is with sadness that we announce the passing of James “Jim” Dowling on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the age of 59 years at the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice in Kanata, Ontario. Born in Antigonish, Jim was the son of Raymond and Georgina Dowling. Jim was an alternative health practitioner who established his business in Carp, Ontario – although his heart always remained in Cape Breton. He enjoyed his many trips to his cabin in Askilton. He is survived by his children Genevieve and Kyle Dowling, parents Raymond & Georgina Dowling; siblings Brenda Theakston (Don), Linda Dowling (Marcel), Raymond Dowling (Mary), Barbara Thompson, John Dowling (Christine), and Joanne Dowling, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by grandparents Jack & Margaret Dowling, and Alex & Elsie Hatcher, and infant niece Maeve Dowling. A celebration of Jim’s life was held on Saturday, November 24th in Carp, ON. Memorial donations in memory of Jim can be made to Hospice Care Ottawa – specifically directed to Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice.