Known as Dr. A.A. in Arichat, Aime-Alexandre LeBlanc was born (1861) and raised in Memramcook, New Brunswick. His father was André LeBlanc, his mother Marie-Claire Bourque, both descended from old Acadian families.

He studied at St. Joseph’s College, Memramcook (College Brook) the forerunner of Université de Moncton where he earned his degree. He went on to study medicine at Victoria University, British Columbia, graduating in 1884 at the age of twenty-two.

Upon settling at Arichat he met and married Sabine-Rose Bellefontaine daughter of Capt. André Bellefontaine and Marie LeBlanc, a descendant of old and prestigious local families.

In the late nineteenth century there was something of an Acadian “renaissance” and Dr. A.A. was a strong advocate of Acadian rights particularly education in the French language. He was a driving force behind procuring French teaching sisters for the convent at Arichat after the departure of le Congregation Notre Dame and the arrival of Les Filles de Jesus. He always insisted on his family of six children speaking French and was chiefly responsible for the formation of Le Société des Artisans on Isle Madame.

In 1890 Dr. LeBlanc was one of three delegates from Arichat to attend the Acadian National Convention at Church Point. The other delegates were Remi Benoit and Mme. Caisimir Robert. Dr. LeBlanc moved the resolution that the convention show the authorities, both religious and lay, that there were many French communities in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island where French was not taught and that this deficiency should be remedied.

In 1894 Dr. A.A. stood for election but was defeated. He then threw his support to other Acadian candidates but he never ran for elected office again.

One of the most historically significant events to take place in this area was the 1900 Acadian National Convention held on the grounds of the O.L.A. Convent in Arichat. Prime Minister Wilfred Laurier was the keynote speaker and he delivered what is reputed to be one of his greatest speeches, which he delivered in both French and English. Dr. LeBlanc was the local organizer for the convention and served on the committee on French journalism in Acadia as well as the committee on agriculture and colonization.

The convention began on August 15 and four days later Mme. LeBlanc gave birth to a daughter christened Régine Sidonie-Evangéline-Convention.

In 1905, Dr. A.A. was once again a delegate to the Acadian National Convention held in Caraquet, New Brunswick. This time he served on three committees: national interests, language and education, and journalism.

Given his vast public service and his role as county coroner, in 1911 Dr. LeBlanc once again entered the political arena seeking an appointment to the Senate of Canada. He was opposed by lawyer E. Lavin Girroir whom Dr. LeBlanc characterized as only half French and unable to speak French properly. All to no avail; Dr. LeBlanc was passed over and the appointment went to Girroir.

It would appear that the Dr. A.A. home was located on the lower street between the home of Nancy Britten and the Ouellettes. The house contained a pharmacy and both the house and pharmacy fell victim to fire.