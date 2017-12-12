LOUISDALE: For the second time in as many seasons, the Dalbrae Dragons are the winners of the Richmond Hurricane Rock Ya Like A Hurricane tournament.

“Our big guys stepped up, and the other guys contributed as well,” said Dalbrae hockey coach Jesse MacLean, following his crew’s 3-1 win over the NDA/CBHA Huskies for the trophy. “It was a good weekend. We were down a couple of bodies with injuries and stuff like that. We only had 12 or 13 players, but we got through it.

“Cameron was kicking in net today [last Sunday], and we just got him back. Boyd [MacIntyre] played for us the whole weekend, and held us in some games.”

Dalbrae went undefeated through the four games leading to the championship, beating the NDA/CBHA Huskies 14-2, the Eskasoni Coyotes 5-0, the SAERC Saints 3-0, and the host Hurricane 7-5.

“It was a big weekend for us,” MacLean said. “We were struggling for a couple of weeks, but this gets us back on track. We’ll be working for our goal of provincials at the end of the year.”

The championship game saw the Dragons draw first blood, as team captain and tournament MVP Cullen MacEachern snapped home a short-handed goal from the mid-slot with 3:08 left in the first.

It was the first of two goals MacEachern had, as he also beat Huskie goalie Steve Lefort at 2:13 of the second. That goal proved to be the game winner, and it was set-up by Alexander Hawley. His first was assisted by Spencer Van den Hoogen.

“It was good to get those and help out the team anyway I can,” MacEachern said, adding that his Dragons stepped up their physical game to contend with the hard-hitting Huskies. “They’re a physical team, and we had to play them the way they wanted to be played.”

That hard-hitting style ended up stinging the Dragons, as multiple car pile-up in the neutral zone led to a tripping call against Rory Gillis at 3:10 of the second. The call resulted in a Huskies’ man-advantage that allowed NDA/CBHA to score on Dragon MacMillan. That goal came at 4:06 of the second, with Mitchell Dilosa (from Jakob Deveau and Donavan Chiasson) scoring on a well-screed point shot.

In the third, Dragon Keegan Freimanis (from MacEachern and Van den Hoogen) scored with just under five minutes played. Later in the period, the Huskies had a chance to come back as they nursed a 5-on-3 power play, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“To be honest, we were feeling okay [during the penalty kill],” the captain said. “We have a good goalie who was ready to go, and our other goalie helped us all weekend in order to get this far.”

Hurricane coach Robert MacDonald said he and his team are happy to have hosted the event. The host team had a good run in its own right, beating Eskasoni 4-1 in their opening game. From there, the Hurricane lost 3-2 to the Huskies, 2-1 to the Saints, and 7-5 to the Dragons.

“We had really good crowd turnout, and we had lots of support from all the schools who came out,” he said. “We had some really good hockey all the way through.

“It’s great to see high school hockey presented on this kind of stage.”