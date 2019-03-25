Drastically different takes on federal Budget 2019

OTTAWA: There was wide range of opinions on last week’s federal budget.

Speaking to The Reporter on March 20, Central Nova Liberal MP Sean Fraser said the major themes of the budget centred around jobs, connectivity, health care, protecting the environment, and opportunities for seniors and young people.

Pointing out that the economy has been “thriving” over the past few years with over 940,000 new jobs created, while in Nova Scotia, 7,500 new jobs were added in January and February alone, Fraser noted that the unemployment rate is at its lowest point since the statistic was first recorded.

“These are major investments that are going to make a big difference for the people that I represent,” Fraser said. “The budget that came down yesterday included serious investments encouraging young people to get involved in the skilled trades, providing financial support for people who take time away from work to upgrade their skills or qualifications, and serious money behind the tourism and forestry sectors, as well as support for entrepreneurs.”

On the issue of connectivity, Fraser was happy to hear of his government’s commitments to connect 95 per cent of Canadians by 2026 and 100 per cent by 2030, no matter where they live.

“This is, for the first time in our history, a comprehensive plan to connect Canadians to high speed Internet,” Fraser said. “The project is already underway with investments we’ve made going back to 2016, including two projects locally.”

Although health care is a major issue at the provincial level, Fraser was enthusiastic about some of the solutions offered by the federal government, specifically the allocation of $150 million to support the Terry Fox Foundation’s cancer research, a further investment in a national pharmacare program to bring down the cost of prescription drugs, introducing a national dementia strategy, and focusing on mental health with a new suicide prevention program.

Fraser also noted that the budget offers “significant benefits” for seniors and young people. Seniors will be able to keep more of the money they earn in retirement, the Canada Pension plan is going to enroll more seniors, and a change in legislation will protect pensions even when a company fails, according to Fraser.

For young people, Fraser said the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations is in support of the government’s commitment to make the cost of post-secondary education more affordable, by lowering the interest rate on student loans and creating more employment opportunities for young people through the Youth Employment Strategy and the Student Work Placement Program.

Rather than speak to the specifics of the budget, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer claimed the governing Liberals are using the annual fiscal update and forecast to cover up the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

“With Budget 2019, Justin Trudeau is covering up his corruption under $41 billion of brand new spending paid for by tax hikes if he’s re-elected,” Scheer said on March 19. “It is the most expensive cover-up in the history of cover-ups.”

Scheer said the Conservatives will continue to oppose the government and continue calling for former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to speak. Last week, the Conservatives continued to filibuster to prevent the passage of the budget bill.

“Mr. Trudeau’s plan is obvious. Massive deficits to distract Canadians from his corruption before the election,” the Conservative leader said. “Massive tax hikes to pay for them after the election.

“Canadians will not be distracted by Mr. Trudeau’s cover-up deficits. They demand answers on the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal and Conservatives will do everything we can to get them.”

When asked whether posting budget deficits will impede the Liberals’ ability to fulfill these promises, Fraser said the shrinking debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio proves their solutions are working.

“The investments that we’re making are creating economic growth faster than the debt is growing and that is a key indicator,” Fraser stated. “You’ve seen, over the past couple of years, a rate of economic growth that most people never thought possible for Canada because we’re investing in measures that actually put money in the pockets of people who need it and help create jobs.”

The Central Nova MP said investments that inject money into the economy are far better for more Canadians than the Conservative’s support of trickle-down economics which benefits only the wealthy.

“In 2015 Canadians made a choice to invest in Canadians that was going to make life more affordable and help build our communities with infrastructure; that we create jobs in the short-term and give communities the assets that they need to become stronger over time,” Fraser stated. “I expect that this trend will continue but we’re on a responsible fiscal track, seeing the deficit come down each year, and more importantly, seeing the economy grow faster than the national debt is building.”

The federal New Democratic Party said the budget continues massive give-aways to big corporations while people are struggling to make ends meet. The NDP said Trudeau’s Liberals had a golden opportunity to repair the damage of decades of Conservative and Liberal cuts to services, but missed the mark.

“This budget shows how disconnected Trudeau’s Liberals are from Canadians’ everyday reality,” said Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the NDP on March 19. “There is no sense of urgency to act on skyrocketing housing costs, unaffordable childcare, expensive prescription drug costs and senior poverty rates. Canadians were counting on this Liberal government to meet their basic needs, and sadly, they were let down. We will have the courage to make different choices.”

The New Democrats said the wealthiest corporations have had it too good for too long and Canadians need a government that secures affordable housing, implements single-payer universal public pharmacare, improves healthcare for everyone, and makes sure post-secondary education is not a debt sentence.

The NDP said Canadians deserve more than a government relying on the good faith of corporations to protect their pensions and Indigenous communities deserve more than a government that refuses to tackle the housing crisis on-reserve.

“The Liberals’ habit of giving special treatment to Web giants and rich corporations is hurting Canadians,” said Peter Julian, NDP Finance Critic last week. “In today’s budget, Justin Trudeau had a last chance to deliver on people’s basic needs, and he failed. It’s not middle class working people that win with this budget, it’s their bosses. It’s time for Canadians to have a government that will make child care, medication, housing, and post-secondary education affordable for all.”