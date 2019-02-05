Community ‘Dreams Take Flight’ for TEC student By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 5, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Ceilidh MacIntosh couldn’t hide her excitement on learning that she’d be heading to Disney World in Florida for a trip of a lifetime, thanks to Dreams Take Flight. She was chosen for her generous and kind heart, someone who constantly gives without asking for anything in return. Photos by Mary HankeyOn hand to share in the presentation to Ceilidh MacIntosh were (from the left): her mother, Allison Dorton, Dreams Take Flight representative, Denee Mattie, and Ceilidh’s grandmother, Sharon Dorton. Every year over 160 children from the Atlantic Provinces spend a magical day at Disney World in Florida thanks to Dreams Take Flight. Ceilidh MacIntosh was overcome with emotion on learning that thanks to Dreams Take Flight, she’d be heading to Disney World for a magical day. The Grade 5 student from Tamarac Education Centre will be joining other children from Atlantic Canada on her adventure.