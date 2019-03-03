Driver charged with stunting after being clocked at 177 km/h

MULGRAVE: A driver was charged with stunting after being clocked going 87 kilometres an hour (km/hr) over the posted speed limit.

On February 27 at 9:36 p.m., Port Hawkesbury RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 344 near Mulgrave for driving 177 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone.

A 19-year-old male driver from Mulgrave was charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. The vehicle was seized, towed and his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Those who see someone driving unsafely are asked to report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911.