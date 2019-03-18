Drug charges laid following search of cannabis storefront

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP has laid charges and people are expected in court after a raid at a cannabis storefront last week.

On March 15, the Antigonish-Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Eastern Traffic Services, executed a search warrant at the Tasty Budd’s cannabis storefront on Post Road in Antigonish County.

As a result of the search, a large quantity of cannabis, cash and documents were seized, and three employees were arrested at the scene without incident.

A 52-year-old woman and a 39-year-old-man, both from Antigonish, will face one count each of possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling. A third person was released without charge. The woman and man are scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on May 15.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.