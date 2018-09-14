Drug investigation results in charges

ARICHAT: The Inverness-Richmond County Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) and Richmond County RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Arichat on September 12.

As a result of the search, two woman are facing charges.

Ann Marie Dorey, 56, and Yvette Landry, 59, both of Arichat, have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, money laundering and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on December 11.

The investigation is continuing.