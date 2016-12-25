CANSO: The Stan Rogers Folk Fest organizing committee is pleased to announce that Dylan Menzie will be performing this summer.

With his compelling, sprawling vocal range, a striking mix of familiar yet sophisticated musical lines, and adept guitar skills, Menzie is quickly becoming one of Prince Edward Island’s prime exports.

The singer-songwriter has been heralded as “the next big voice in Canadian music” (CBC). Hailing from Belle River, PEI, Menzie has been compared to Joel Plaskett, Fleet Foxes and The Lumineers.

Each year, Stanfest strives to introduce new artists and programming elements. The creation of a new Mainstage Gospel Show in 2016 was a major hit. This was a long time coming. Organizers wanted to do it for years. It was just a matter of having the right artists to kick it off in high style. The Lee Boys, Claire Lynch and Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar were the perfect cast to launch this new show. Thousands came and danced away the hour on the main field under brilliant sunny skies. As with many new Stanfest projects, this show became an instant tradition, and will be carried forward for years to come.

Provide organizers with feedback on the new Gospel Hour on the Mainstage by e-mailing: info@stanfest.com, or contacting them on Facebook.