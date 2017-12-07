RIDEOUT, Earl – It is with heavy hearts we let you know that Earl Rideout, 80, of Truro, passed away on the morning of December 3, 2017, following a brief illness.

Born in Harbour Mille, Newfoundland, to the late Capt. Samuel and Edith (Barnes) Rideout, Earl was the second of eight children. He attended teacher’s college in St. John’s and taught school in a number of coastal communities in southeast Newfoundland. Active in the Anglican church, Earl was also a lay minister in the communities in which he taught.

He met his beautiful bride, Elizabeth Perham, in Bay du Nord and together they moved to Arichat, Nova Scotia, where they raised their family. He was active as a Warden in St John’s Anglican Church and later lay minister in the same church.In the early 1980s, he relocated his family to Truro, where he owned a small business and worked for the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forests coordinating emergency response across the province.

- Advertisement -

Earl was a devoted husband, father and grandfather known for his ready smile, signature laugh, kindness and generous heart. He is cherished by his loving family, Elizabeth (Perham) Rideout; Michael Rideout (Lisa Creelman), Truro; Jennifer Rideout (Ian Anderson), Toronto; Marsha Rideout (Doug MacPherson), Timberlea; Dominic Rideout (Tanya Johnson), Truro; Dolly (Derek) Hollett, Middle Sackville; grandchildren, Andrew, Chantel, Lauren, Josh, Alex and Xander; brothers, Howard, Frank (Anne), Petit de Grat; Edward (Brenda), Arichat; sisters, Meta (Bryce) Bruce, Boiestown, New Brunswick; Margaret (Cline) Bourinot, Port Hawkesbury.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Maxine LeBlanc; brother, Samuel Rideout. He also will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and his international (hosted) children from Thailand, Mexico, China, Taiwan and beyond.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mattatall – Varner Funeral Home, 55 Young Street, Truro, where the funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, December 8, 2017, the Reverend Lori Ramsey officiating. Reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Earl’s name to Friends of St. John’s Arichat, P.O. Box 119, Arichat NS B0E 1A0.

Private messages of condolence may be sent to the family by viewing Earl’s obituary on-line and selecting “Send A Condolence” at: www.mattatallvarnerfh.com