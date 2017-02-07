OTTAWA: A Strait area Member of Parliament says change is needed to improve Employment Insurance (EI) service.

On February 1, Cape Breton-Canso MP Roger Cuzner helped table a report looking at the quality of service for EI. He said a few areas are highlighted within, noting the overall message is that Service Canada has to get back to serving Canadians.

“At times, we’re seeing that it’s taking five, six, seven weeks,” he said.

“Eight weeks is not uncommon in some instances. That’s totally unacceptable and when you try to contact the call centre, it’s even more frustrating.”

Cuzner called the current EI system archaic, noting significant technology, training, and phone system investments are necessary.

“We’re encouraging the department to do a review of the legislation and bring forward options as to how to better streamline the legislation,” said Cuzner.

“Right now, EI legislation is recognized as the second most complex legislation after tax legislation in the country. We have to be able to simplify the process and the legislation requirements around it.”

The Liberals, said Cuzner, already invested money in additional call centre and processing staff, lifted the freeze on indeterminate hiring, and began a co-generation process with business to establish a system that better reflects the needs of the business community and the department, and makes best use of current technology.

“It’s not by accident that we released this in the midst of budget consultations,” he said.

“There is a component that needs investment and it’s an area that’s been ignored for quite some time but we think there will be savings in the process and savings in the program if investments are made at this time.”

Cuzner added the response from the report has been positive so far.