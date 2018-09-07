Electoral Boundaries Commission to meet in Louisdale

HALIFAX: The Electoral Boundaries Commission is holding consultations to obtain public input about the provincial electoral boundaries for their Interim Report.

Among the public consultations held across Nova Scotia, including Cheticamp and Baddeck, the commission will be at the Louisdale and District Fire Hall on Friday, September 14 from 6-8 p.m.

To register to speak at one of these events, e-mail: ElectoralBoundariesCommission@novascotia.ca.

A commission to review and provide recommendations on electoral boundaries was established in July.

More information can be found at; https://nselectoralboundaries.ca/.