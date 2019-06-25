Ellis taken in third round of NHL draft

RIVER DENYS: One of the driving forces behind the Cape Breton West Islanders’ Telus Cup winning season of 2016-17 drew the attention of the St. Louis Blues during the NHL entry draft last Saturday.

River Denys’ Colten Ellis was selected 93rd overall by the Blues.

Ellis, a 6’1”, 183-pound goaltender, played the 2018-19 season with Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL. In 46 games last season, Ellis posted a 27-15 record to go along with a 2.47 goals-against average, a .910 save-percentage and three shutouts.