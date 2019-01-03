ENGLAND Charles Alexander 73, of Steep Creek Guysborough County, passed away December 29, 2018 at Saint Martha’s Regional Hospital, Antigonish. Born in Steep Creek, he was a son of the late Warren and Vivian (Parks) England. Charles was a member of the International Laborers Union, he worked for many years in construction, and worked unloading the paper boats and freezer boats, along with cutting pulp wood all of his life. Many along the shore will remember Charles’ 1970 440 Road Runner. He was a jack of all trades and often was the first one on site to help out with a project, one of his biggest projects was moving his house from the beach in sand point, which was formerly occupied by the lighthouse keeper to his property in Steep Creek a project that many told him was impossible to do. He was a devoted grandfather to his six grandchildren and spent countless hours with them, making everlasting memories. He is survived by his daughter Trina (Brent McKinnon), Mulgrave; son Charles (Tina), Sand Point; grand children Kendra, Kelsey, Kailey, Shaynia, Mikaela and Noah; sisters Ruth (Raymond) Morris, Sand Point; Jean Strickland, Lunenburg; brothers Douglas, Steep Creek; Donald, Melford; Warren (Carol), St. Francis Harbour; Clarkie, St. Francis Harbour ; and Ronald, Steep Creek ; along with many nieces and nephews. Charles was predeceased by his nephew Phillip Smith and sisters in law Marlene England , Shirley DeCoste and brother in law Stan Strickland. Resting in the Mulgrave and Area Resting Place, visitation took place Friday January 4th, 2019. Funeral was held Saturday January 5th, 2019 from St. James Anglican Church, Middle Melford, burial will take place in St. James Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Anglican Church. The Family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at St. Martha’s in the PCU and ICU Departments for their kind and professional care. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca