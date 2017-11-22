Fast times for PHAST swimmers

STRAIT AREA: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) sent 14 swimmers to Age Group Development Meet #2 on November 11 and 12 in Wolfville.

These swimmers demonstrated the effects of their training and dedication, snagging several top 8 finishes. Hannah Austen took sixth in the 200-metre (m) breaststroke and seventh in the 400 m freestyle. Mariah Austen swam to third in the 50 m backstroke, and seventh in the 200 m backstroke. Riley Avery took second in the 800 m freestyle establishing a new team record, and 50 m backstroke, third in the 200 m backstroke, fifth in the 50 m freestyle with another record breaking swim, and eighth in the 50 m butterfly.

Aidan Doucet stroked to fourth in the 200 m free, and fifth in the 100 m butterfly, Josh Elsworth captured second in the 100 m freestyle, third in the 200 m freestyle, fourth in the 50 m freestyle and the 200 m backstroke, fifth in the 100 m backstroke, sixth in the 200 m Individual Medley (IM). Zachary Elsworth secured eighth in the 200 m breaststroke.

Meghan Hayes swam to sixth in the 400 m freestyle. Colleen MacLeod delivered a second place finish in the 400 m freestyle, third in the 100 m freestyle, fifth in the 200 m freestyle, and sixth in the 50 m freestyle. Abby Poffenroth captured first in the 100 m breaststroke, second in the 200 m breaststroke setting a new team record, third in the 400 m freestyle setting another new team record in that event and the 200 m IM, fifth in the 50 m freestyle, and eighth in the 100 m freestyle.

Lily Poffenroth won eighth in the 50 m free. Anna Robinson placed first in the 400 m IM, setting a new team record, second in the 800 m freestyle with another record breaking swim, and 50 m backstroke, third in the 400 m freestyle, and fifth in the 50 m freestyle.

The 12 and under mixed team took second in the 200 m medley, and the 13-14-year-old mixed relay team took seventh in the 200 m medley.

Stay tuned as PHAST continues to prepare for a championship season in 2018.