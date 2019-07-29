Fatal collision claims child’s life, impaired driving charges laid

ANTIGONISH: The driver of a vehicle involved in a single vehicle crash which claimed the life of a three-year-old child has been charged with impaired driving.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. on July 28, Antigonish RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on South Side Harbour Road in Lower South River. Police were assisted at the scene by EHS and volunteer firefighters. The vehicle was occupied by three people, and one passenger, a three-year-old male, died at the scene.

An RCMP collision re-constructionist was called to examine the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. South Side Harbour Road was closed for several hours while police were on scene. The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Antigonish County, is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, and breach of probation.