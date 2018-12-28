PORT HASTINGS: Glen Fry, construction project manager with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, said the department made a request through Public Service Procurement Canada to issue a request for proposals for an engineering investigation of the walls at the Canso Canal.

He said the study will look at what he called “cross-dimensional differences” of between 50-75 millimetres in the Canso Canal walls, which were noticed the winter of 2017 after taking water out of the canal.

Realizing there was an issue, Fry said workers discovered a similar difference on the south end, knowing they had plans to work on it this winter.

The Canso Canal was built between 1953 and 1955, and stands 24 metres (78.7 feet) wide, 570 metres (1,870 feet) long, and has a minimum depth of 9.8 metres (32.15 feet).

PORT HAWKESBURY: Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department Chief Curtis Doucette said he was worried that the plan to reduce four lanes of traffic to three as part of the Destination Reeves Street project will impact his department’s ability to respond to emergencies.

He feared the changes will impede members travelling to the fire hall, as well as responding in emergency vehicles.

The proposed design for the project includes two lanes of traffic with an alternating turning lane in the centre.

Doucette is also concerned the new turning lanes may cause confusion for those unfamiliar with the street, especially when lane markers are covered with snow. In addition, he says the change may impact traffic flow around the scene of an accident.

Doucette said he attended an open house on the project in December and shared his concerns with the town.

ANTIGONISH: On February 1, the Town of Antigonish raised the African Nova Scotian flag at its offices. Organizers were flying the flag to kick-off African Heritage Month.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher called it a historic time, not only for Antigonish, but Nova Scotia.

Lorraine Reddick, co-chair of Zone 7 for the African Heritage Month committee, said seeing the flag flying in Antigonish was wonderful. Reddick said she’s been living in Antigonish for over 40 years, noting the flag raising helps her feel part of the community.

MABOU: After 131 years of service, St. Joseph Convent and Renewal Centre closed.

Sister Rebecca McKenna, visitation province leader of the Congrégation de Notre-Dame blamed the decision on “the poverty of personnel.”

Sister McKenna and her order operated the facility on Macdonald Road. The convent is currently home to three sisters and offers space for retreats, workshops and other renewal programs.

In a press release, officials with the Congregation of Notre Dame stated the convent and centre was closed on October 31.

The decision was not an easy one, Sister McKenna said, noting they had a two-year long consultation to try and keep the facility open.

The sisters who remained at the convent discussed their new destination with Congrégation de Notre-Dame supervisors. Sister McKenna said the closure of St. Joseph Convent was difficult for the sisters and all who have used the Renewal Centre.

The Congrégation de Notre-Dame has had a presence in Mabou since 1887. Back then, the facility was largely used for education and as a residence for boarders. This was followed by a new venture, the development of the family life program to meet the needs of a changing society, and more recently, St. Joseph Renewal Centre came into being to provide space for retreat and spiritual renewal.

During these years, the sisters collaborated with many dedicated educators, facilitators, clergy, parish ministers, volunteers, and loyal supporters.

CANSO: The body of the fourth person who was on the Fisherman’s Provider II was recovered at approximately 8:30 a.m. on February 9 by local fishermen.

The vessel struck what is commonly known as “Frying Pan Shoal,” near Canso, at approximately 8 p.m. on February 6. Three men were rescued that evening from the boat while a fourth remained onboard. The rescue effort continued in the evening and the following day by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC).

On February 8, the matter was returned to the RCMP’s jurisdiction as a missing person’s investigation. This was after the JRCC had exhausted its efforts to recover the body of 64-year-old Roger Stoddard, the captain of the vessel.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada deployed a team of investigators to Sydney on February 8 following the grounding of the Fisherman’s Provider II. Pierre Murray, TSB’s manager of regional operations, said the vessel left Canso on February 6 and ran aground a few minutes later.

When asked why the captain stayed with the ship, Murray said “that’s something the investigators are still looking into.”

ANTIGONISH: A flood on February 2 trapped 23 cars in the parking lot behind the Antigonish Five to A Dollar and other Main Street businesses. This was followed by a flash freeze within a matter of minutes, with temperatures going from plus seven to minus two Celsius, adding further complications to the situation.

The same parking lot flooded again on February 5, following a reported 60 millimetres of rain in less than 24 hours, which led to the area being closed off to traffic.

The Town of Antigonish employed bulldozers to alleviate the flooding problems.

St. Joseph’s resident John Blackwell said he was eating at Dreamcatchers in Antigonish when the flooding hit. Blackwell feels the town should have taken monitored the situation closer and removed the snow banks along Main Street, as well as clear the storm drains.

On February 7, Antigonish CAO Jeffrey Lawrence said the town did not have a total cost of the damage. He pointed to a section of the Nova Scotia Municipal Government Act which “basically exempts municipalities for occurrences like [flooding],” noting insurance companies will cover the damages for those with comprehensive insurance.

When asked about a plan to prevent such floods in the future, Lawrence said there is not a lot they can do.

PORT HOOD: Those at the February meeting of Inverness Municipal Council were in support of Nadine Hunt, a member of the West Mabou Beach Committee.

Hunt was presenting to council as pre-emptive strike against the possibility of a local developer laying claim to land at West Mabou Beach Provincial Park. Rumours were circulating that Cabot Golf was looking at developing a third golf destination in the area.

Hunt said the park is home to one species of bird that’s critically imperiled, two other species that are vulnerable to extinction, one species of plant that’s imperiled, and two other species that are vulnerable to extinction. She also referenced the eco-tourism benefits of having the park in operation.

SYDNEY: During a sentencing hearing in Sydney Supreme Court on February 13, Major Robert Gullickson received seven-and-a-half years in a federal prison for three counts of sexual assault. Gullickson received 41 days credit for time already spent in custody.

Gullickson pleaded guilty to the three charges on October 2. He originally faced three charges of sexual interference, one count of invitation to sexual touching, and three counts of sexual exploitation. Those seven counts were withdrawn the same day Gullickson pleaded guilty.

The dates of the offences range from March 1993 to May, 1998; May, 2008, to September 2012; and May 3, 2016, involving three complainants.

While he was released on conditions, Gullickson was ordered to reside in Grand Anse.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The NSCC unveiled its new one-year Culinary Skills program. As part of the new program, the Strait Area Campus will offer Ship’s Cook Certification training.

The program began in September 2018 and replaced the two-year Culinary Arts diploma program at the Strait Area Campus.

For students who enrolled in Culinary Skills at the Strait Area Campus, the additional safety courses required for marine certification were included with the cost of tuition. Students in the Ship’s Cook program will complete a 30-day work placement at sea and will receive training in galley cooking and marine safety procedures.

Graduates of the Culinary Skills program have the option to enter the Provincial Apprenticeship Program to become certified as Red Seal cooks. Students who wish to continue their studies can complete a second year in Culinary Management at NSCC’s Marconi, Akerley, or Kingstec campuses.

CAP AUGUET: Another new lighthouse serving Arichat harbour came on-line last winter.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said the Canadian Coast Guard conducted engineering inspections of navigation aids in southeast Cape Breton as a part of an ongoing Atlantic region-wide inspection in 2017.

That inspection identified that Marache Point Lighthouse in Cap Auguet was in a significantly dilapidated state. The Coast Guard’s Marine and Civil Infrastructure (MCI) division determined the structure was beyond repair and would require complete replacement.

The structure was demolished in the fall of 2017 and a new concrete foundation was built on the site before MCI personnel in Dartmouth built a pre-fabricated structure in three modules over an aluminum frame. The modules were trucked to Isle Madame where a helicopter was used to hoist them on to the new foundation.

Contractors began road work and foundation upgrades at the site the week of November 20, 2017, adding the lighthouse itself was delivered, installed, and completed in two weeks starting January 16 by a Coast Guard crew.

This made for the second new lighthouse in Arichat harbour, after the completion of the Jerseyman’s Island lighthouse in September, 2017.

STRAIT AREA: Strait area educators held meetings and organized protests last February as teachers sat down with the provincial government to discuss proposed reforms to the education system.

On February 20, 93 per cent of Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) members participated in a vote with 82.5 per cent voting in favour of potential illegal job action if the government does not back down from its planned reforms. On the same night, a group of parents and teachers held a public meeting in Antigonish to discuss the changes.

Protesters outlined their concerns with the report by Dr. Avis Glaze. They noted the establishment of a provincial college of teachers would create an unnecessary level of bureaucracy and not help students. Those at the protest were also concerned about what the changes would mean for teachers’ contracts, and how this would impact Nova Scotia’s ability to attract and retain teachers.

On February 24, around 85-100 Antigonish residents marched down Main Street as part of a rally against the proposed changes.

BOYLSTON: On February 21, the Boylston Community Centre hosted a town hall style meeting on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

Organizers called the meeting in response to council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough asking the province to allow for exploratory drilling and hydraulic fracturing.

During the meeting, residents questioned councillor Neil DeCoff about the decision and council’s request for support from neighbouring municipalities. In a motion passed in January, council voted to write the premier and all MLAs about the economic potential for onshore hydrocarbon development, urging the province to create regulations and legislation that remove the ban on fracking and design a pilot project to determine whether the resource can be safely developed.

A release from one of the attendees of the public meeting, stated around 50 people came out to the meeting to express their concerns with council’s lack of consultation.

Three requests came out of the meeting: sharing concerns about the MODG’s letter to the province, that more town hall meetings be held with all councillors, and that the municipality obtain unbiased geologic and scientific research on fracking before going any further and provide that information to constituents.