HALIFAX: Exxon Mobil confirmed it was decommissioning the Sable Offshore Energy project, including the Goldboro Gas Plant and the Point Tupper Fractionation Plant.

Because that process was still in the planning stages, the company could not confirm how long the facilities would remain in operation.

ARICHAT: Days after losing a court challenge to retain a 10-councillor system, councillors in Richmond County narrowly voted to allow county residents to choose a warden-at-large.

Despite a 4-3 vote in favour during that February 1 meeting of council, the following day, the Department of Municipal Affairs confirmed that the municipality missed the January 15 deadline to apply for such a change to its governance structure.

D’ESCOUSSE: With tensions rising around the council table in Richmond County, the deputy warden reached out to the Department of Municipal Affairs to help guide the municipality during the final nine months of its term.

Former D’Escousse and area councillor Malcolm Beaton confirmed that the minister dispatched a representative to deal with the “dysfunctional” relationships between councillors and between councillors and staff.

Beaton was concerned with communications issues and polarizing positions within council.

- Advertisement -

MULGRAVE: The Strait regional school board said it would consider non-closure options for Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre (MMEC).

Superintendent of Schools Ford Rice told a public meeting in Mulgrave that the board can consider options such as keeping MMEC as Primary to Grade 4 or Grade 5-8 schools or sending students to East Antigonish Education Centre.

Others suggested relocating the board’s central office staff and operations department to MMEC, which already houses the Mulgrave Professional Development Centre.

GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough unveiled plans for a new recreation facility.

The Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex will be located across from Chedabucto Education Centre/Academy and adjacent to the municipal tennis courts.

Estimated to cost $9 million, the facility will include a refrigerated skating trail, a shinny rink, an artificial turf soccer field with a four-lane running track, the Drysdale softball field, and community meeting/event spaces, municipal recreation department office space, an elementary-sized gymnasium, and a home for the Guysborough Options for Adaptive Living Society.

HALIFAX: Liquified Natural Gas projects earmarked for the Strait area received good news.

On February 5, Pieridae Energy Canada Ltd. received non-free trade export authorization from the United States Department of Energy, allowing the company to export U.S.-sourced gas for the proposed Goldboro project to non-free trade countries.

On February 8, the U.S. Department of Energy authorized Bear Head LNG to export LNG made from U.S.-produced natural gas to countries that do not have free trade agreements with the U.S.

Both companies said the rulings allowed them to move forward with the projects expected to create hundreds of long-term jobs.

ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish decided to demolish the former Antigonish correctional facility.

Because there was no plan to use that facility, and to avoid the building becoming dangerous or unsightly, the municipality decided to remove the $30,000 per year to maintain the facility from its books.

ANTIGONISH: With a 4-3 vote, Antigonish Town Council defeated an amendment to the town’s noise control by-law to charge landlords.

Former Antigonish Mayor Carl Chisholm said landlords with tenants fined more than once in a calendar year would have been fined under the defeated provision.

ARICHAT: Richmond County’s former Deputy Warden confirmed that the Office of Nova Scotia’s Ombudsman was reviewing the municipality’s finances.

Former Chief Administrative Officer Warren Olsen also confirmed that staff followed through on a resident’s request from a county resident under Nova Scotia’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and provided over 3,000 pages of information regarding municipal credit card statements from 2009-2015.

ARICHAT: The month-long campaign by Richmond’s Deputy Warden to have the Department of Municipal Affairs send a representative to work with municipal councillors and staff on communications issues ended with a defeated motion.

The vote came during a February 28 council meeting attended by a full-to-overflowing crowd that included two uniformed RCMP officers and featured two consecutive speakers who called for the dismissal of Chief Administrative Officer Warren Olsen and were subsequently ruled out-of-order by the deputy warden, who also threatened to have the first of those speakers removed from council chambers if he continued with his accusations.

ANTIGONISH: An undercover operation by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in the fall of 2014 led to George Boyle, Dale Trenholm and Evan McDormand pleading guilty to several fisheries-related charges last February.

The operation was conducted on the vessel Zapa 1 regarding complaints in the commercial and hook and release tuna fisheries, and officers were able to identify several violations of those fisheries.

Boyle was fined $30,000, Trenholm $20,000 and McDormand was fined $15,000 and all are banned from the catch and release bluefin tuna industry for the next four years and banned from the commercial bluefin tuna industry for the next year. They also forfeited four tuna rods and reels.