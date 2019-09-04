Federal, provincial housing announcement criticized

WINDSOR: The federal and provincial governments announced an agreement on community housing in Nova Scotia.

On August 20, Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Nova Scotia announced they reached a bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

This agreement will be cost-shared ‎by the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. The almost $394.2 million‎ investment includes almost $197.1 million from the Government of Canada and almost $197.1 million from the Government of Nova Scotia.

“The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home,” Jordan said. “As Minister of Rural Economic Development, I’ve heard the impacts on a community’s health and sustainability from insufficient and unaffordable housing. That’s why we have taken a significant step toward our goal of building strong communities where Canadian families can prosper and thrive, now and for the future.”

The 10-year agreement will attempt to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support housing repair, construction, and affordability. The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia will work together on the design and implementation of a new Canada Housing Benefit to provide financial support to families and individuals in housing need.

The agreement also acknowledges the importance of prioritizing people most in need, incorporating a human rights-based approach to housing, and applying a gender lens to all investments, according to the federal government.

“We are committed to continue to address the specific housing needs for Nova Scotians,” Porter noted. “Everyone deserves a safe, suitable and affordable place to call home. I am proud that our governments are coming together on this joint funding agreement. We will now work with CMHC to finalize the first three-year action plan that will advance our provincial housing priorities, providing more affordable and accessible housing options to those who depend on it, especially for our most vulnerable citizens.”

NDP Housing Spokesperson Lisa Roberts criticized the fact that federal housing funds do not create non-market housing.

“Today’s announcement leaves renters and those stuck in Nova Scotia’s housing crunch wondering when things will get better,” Roberts said. “While shovels are already in the ground across the country for new builds of cooperative and accessible housing, this announcement in Nova Scotia contains few details about how the money will be spent.”

Robert said while the Liberals have invested close to $212 million in housing over the past three years, the result in terms of affordable units have been “negligible.” She explained that most provincial housing money goes to rent rebates and some has funded renovations that have resulted in fewer affordable apartments.

“We need to hear from the premier and the minister that this money will be spent differently and actually provide long-term social benefit,” Roberts added.