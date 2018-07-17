Feds invest in workers

HALIFAX: By investing directly in Canada’s greatest asset—its resilient, hardworking people—the Government of Canada is helping to ensure economic growth.

On July 13, the Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Canada’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia have signed agreements that will see Canada provide Nova Scotia with over $700 million over six years to invest in Nova Scotia’s workers.

“Helping Nova Scotians to enter or stay in the workforce is good for growing and maintaining the middle class, is good for their families, and is good for our economy,” said Brison. “Our government is investing in people and making sure everyone has a fair shot at success, no matter what their background or circumstance.”

These agreements represent an increase in funding of over $70 million over the period, compared to previous funding levels. This increase means an estimated 17,000 more Nova Scotian workers will benefit over the six years.

Speaking at the YMCA Nova Scotia Works Employment Centre, Brison said that these agreements will significantly increase the jobs and skills training available to people in Nova Scotia, including literacy and high school completion programs for adults, services to increase the participation of immigrants in the workforce and more.

Through these new agreements, the Government of Canada is ensuring more people benefit from these programs than before—including people from groups typically under represented in our workforce, such as people with disabilities, women and Indigenous people.

As innovation and technology continue to change, people in Nova Scotia and across Canada are met with new challenges and new opportunities. That is why it is more important than ever before to ensure everybody has the opportunity to benefit from an innovation-driven economy—and that means ensuring that both employed and unemployed people have opportunities to acquire the skills they will need for the jobs of today as well as the jobs of tomorrow.

The agreements announced last Friday were the new Workforce Development Agreement (WDA) and the Labour Market Development Agreement (LMDA). In the first two years, Nova Scotia will receive approximately $235 million—more than $46 million through the WDA and more than $188 million through the LMDA.

“We’re committed to helping Nova Scotians connect with good jobs here in the province, and to making sure our businesses have access to the workforce they need to grow,” said Kousoulis.

“These agreements mean we can provide programs and services that can help improve the lives and careers of Nova Scotians while contributing to the broader economy. I want to thank the federal government for their partnership and support in preparing our workforce for the future.”