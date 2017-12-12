Community Festival of Trees in Mulgrave By Matt Draper - December 12, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photo by Matt Draper Elaine Durling, on behalf of the Mulgrave Duck Pond, is seen here receiving the award for best overall tree at the Mulgrave Festival of Trees. Only one vote decided the win. Photo by Matt DraperThe Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department offered this entry in the Mulgrave Festival of Trees on December 7. Photo by Matt DraperMulgrave Machine Works offered this inventive take on a Christmas tree. Photo by Matt Draper(Front the left): Petra Power, George Freer and Gail Freer are seen here posing with their prize for “Most Traditional Tree” at the Mulgrave Festival of Trees on December 7. Photo by Matt DraperSharon Reid presented Sean Reid with a prize for Mulgrave Machine Works, which won for Most Creative Christmas Tree. Photo by Matt DraperMulgrave Memorial Education Centre took second place, losing only by a single vote, in the best overall category. Pictured in the front are (from the left): Rubin Fougere, Dominic Richard, Lucas Brennan, and Rayanne Isaacs. In the back are Rachel Isaacs (left), Abbey Keeping, and Parker Brennan. Photo by Matt DraperOver 160 people voted in the Mulgrave Festival of Trees and here are just a few of the entries. Photo by Matt DraperThere was also time for snacks and chatting during the announcement of winners for the Mulgrave Festival of Trees at the library.