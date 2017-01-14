Veteran fitness instructor Jennifer MacDonnell led dozens of Strait area children in a Zumba workshop at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre’s dance studio, during the town’s official First Night festivities on December 31.
Skaters of all ages filled the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre’s Veterans’ Memorial Arena on the afternoon of December 31, as the town held a public skate as part of its official First Night celebrations.
This bouncy-castle in the arts and crafts room of the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre attracted a lot of eager youngsters on the afternoon of December 31, as the town held several First Night activities for children.
