Community Forget Me Not Animal Rescue receives generous donation By Mary Hankey - September 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Cupcakes and Cat Food made a great combination for the Forget Me Not Animal Rescue Society. Twelve-year-old Ciara Jeffrey, from CiCi’s Cupcakes, attended markets during the summer and used a portion of her sales to purchase cat supplies. She presented the supplies to Rose Hawley from Forget Me Not Animal Rescue, who foster and find forever homes for cats and dogs. Photos by Mary Hankey — Thanks to all who supported Ciara Jeffrey, from CiCi’s Cupcakes, she able to purchase over 100 tins of cat food and other supplies for Forget Me Not Animal Rescue. One of their rescue cats, Fred, found a forever home with Ciara.