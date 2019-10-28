Googoo removed from AFN for discrimination, harassment of women

OTTAWA, ON: After suspending him last summer, the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) officially removed Morley Googoo as Regional Chief for Nova Scotia-Newfoundland.

Consistent with article 17 of the AFN Charter, Googoo is no longer a board member of the AFN and the region must appoint or elect a new member. In the interim, the AFN said it will work with the regional leadership to ensure the interests of the region are addressed.

Last July, the AFN executive committee voted to suspend the former chief of We’koqma’q First Nation.

In a letter dated July 22, which was sent to Googoo, National Chief of the AFN executive, Perry Bellegarde, confirmed that a motion to suspend Googoo was approved by the AFN executive committee on July 21.

According to the AFN, the motion was “in response to allegations of harassment by yourself towards women in your region.”

“It is the view of the AFN Executive Committee, acting in our capacity as the NIB board, that your alleged harassment and direct discrimination against women in your region is potentially detrimental to our organization,” Bellegarde’s correspondence reads.

Bellegarde concluded the letter by informing Googoo that any questions from Googoo or his legal counsel should be forwarded to the AFN’s general legal counsel.

On September 25, the AFN executive adopted a Code of Conduct as part of its commitment to ensure a safe environment, free of violence, discrimination and harassment. The Code of Conduct is in effect, and a formal signing is being planned for the upcoming AFN Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa on December 3-5, to be witnessed by all First Nations Chiefs and delegates.

“The AFN has zero tolerance for harassment and violence of any kind,” an October 11 statement from the AFN said.

Morley Googoo was first elected Regional Chief for Nova Scotia-Newfoundland in 2011 and re-elected to the position in 2014 and 2017.